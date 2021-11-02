Reliance lifts the curtains to India’s first open air rooftop theatre in JWD

Reliance Retail announced that they will open the country’s first open air rooftop theatre on November 5 at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai. The theatre will be operated by PVR, and will have a capacity to accommodate 290 cars and claim to have the biggest screens in the town, an official statement highlighted.

Isha Ambani, Reliance Retail Director said Jio World Drive is born from an insight that the modern-day customer views shopping as a sensational experience- that is filled with fun,exploration and discovery. She stated ““With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before. She added “This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio drive-in theatre,”

With the opening of the first premium mall JWD in Mumbai, the JWD will also have ‘The Bay Club’ which will be accessible to members only and will house only advance sports and athletic facilities.

