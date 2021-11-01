Phoenix Mills expands Nhance App reach to additional centres and malls

The Phoenix Mills Limited (PML) is accelerating its India expansion of ‘Phoenix Nhance’ mobile application across other centres after its December 2020 launch at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai and Phoenix Marketcity – Bengaluru. Compatible with Android and iOS, the Phoenix Nhance App serves as a digital extension of Phoenix Malls that brings the Phoenix experience and retail brand partners closer to the mall patrons even beyond the physical confines of Phoenix’s malls.

The App, available both as a download and a web App, has a chatbot feature that enables 24×7 customer service to its mall patrons, offering them access to offers, discounts, concierge services, video shopping facilities and special sale previews besides the rewards programme. The App also helps discerning customers plan their visit to the mall, thereby enabling them to customise their journey right from parking to store visits to planning their next trip to the mall.

Phoenix Nhance is available to mall patrons at Phoenix Palladium at Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity – Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai and Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, and will be available to patrons of Phoenix’s upcoming malls.

The App will also provide Phoenix’s brand partners a digital platform to connect with more than 115 million Phoenix customers. It will help Phoenix’s retail partners reach out to its mall patrons with exclusive offers, direct communication, and customised offerings.

Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Limited, says, “The Phoenix Mills Limited continues to stay ahead of the curve in providing our customers with a world-class shopping experience at our malls. While we ensure that our patrons enjoy an unparalleled shopping experience, we also strive to maximise the value of our properties to the benefit of our corporate partners and other stakeholders. Our Phoenix Nhance App is testament to this commitment of unlocking value for our customers and stakeholders. It is the first step in the long line of interesting avenues that are under planning, like, integration of payment systems, Phoenix Digital Gift Card integration, and building our omnichannel presence.”