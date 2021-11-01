R City Mall opened in new avatar for the patrons

R City Mall, has undergone a 360-degree makeover with completely revamped plush new interiors, ensemble of Iconic International brands, a widespread global F&B palate with 250+ cuisines accompanied by a brand new elegantly designed logo and tagline. With a sprawling courtyard spread across 24,000 sq.ft. that makes for a perfect venue for stand up performances, musical gigs, food fests and much more, the mall is also the largest leisure and recreation hub of the city that houses 12+ leading entertainment centres.

Building onto the renewed catchphrase – ‘Experience the Extraordinary,’ the mall’s new look is set to offer a sublime experience to every visitor. By transforming it into an iconic shopping destination, the mall caters to aspiring shoppers who like to indulge in high fashion and lifestyle shopping. These developments come at a time when R CITY reopens to the public in adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, thereby keeping up with the changing times yet continuing to be the mall that Mumbai has loved since its inception.

The newly revamped mall is all geared up for the festive season with its mega event – ‘R CITY Fiesta’ which is an 80-day long extravaganza comprising an awe-inspiring and majestic festive décor – The Fountains of Light, an ornate structure, inspired by the royal light water fountains from around the world. It’s an elaborate design of 5 majestic horses that appear to be galloping out of the Light fountain with crystal detailing. The display is 34ft tall surrounded with over 2 lakh glass crystals and creates a gleaming ambience to mirror the forthcoming gaieties.

This imperial decor is perfectly complemented with high value gratification worth ₹ 2 crore that include the limited edition all-new Jeep Compass 4 x 4, an iPhone every week and Gold coins every day via lucky draws. Additionally, assured prizes up to ₹5000 to be given via a Spin the Wheel activity.

Pancham Lillaney, CMO, R Retail Ventures Private Ltd. commented on this, “We are extremely delighted to unveil the new avatar of R CITY which is not only a transformation in its look and feel but an extraordinary experience in the truest sense. Our mega R CITY Fiesta is poised to be a testimony of this with an extravagant breath-taking décor and high value prizes worth ₹ 2 crores. Not only that, but we also have an exciting line-up of events and activities which includes Wedding Fest, Jewellery Fest, Christmas activations, Stand-up comedy shows by well-known comic personalities, a city level food fest, and much more. Through these, R CITY is committed to delivering on its promise of an extraordinary and memorable experience to its customers.”

When it comes to shopping, the mall has an array of iconic international brands like H&M, The Collective Outlet, Nykaa Luxe, Steve Madden, ALDO, Superdry, Vero Moda, MAC and more, that together offer a delightful shopping experience to patrons. Sephora, Enrich Salon, Tapa Tora – A Tex-Mex restaurant format and Dyson are some of the premium additions opening soon.