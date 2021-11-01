Amazon India got 79% new customers from Tier-II and III towns for its flagship event

Amazon India has witnessed the influx of a highest number of customers on its platform during its flagship event. The company said that it got 79% of new customers coming from Tier-II and III towns such as Ernakulam and Guntur, on its flagship event “The Great Indian Festival 2021” that went live on 3rd October 2021. The company also stated that more than 10 lakh customers purchased a smartphone from the platform for the first time during the festive sales.



According to Amazon India, 99.7% of pincodes shopped during the flagship event. They added that the Prime subscription continues to be a favourite point for the customers, as the new 3 registrations out of 5, were from Nalgonda, Chandrapur, Alwar, Hassan, Bijnor, Malda and Itanagar.

The company also added that ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ clocked a 2x spike and sold over 10 products every minute. The “Most Loved Categories” from local shops on Amazon includes major appliances, kitchen, home entertainment (TVs), furniture, home entertainment, garden and grocery.



Manish Tiwary, Amazon India Vice President commented on this “We are truly humbled to see how this festive season has brought joy to lakhs of sellers on Amazon.in with many becoming lakhpatis and crorepatis. We also witnessed great participation from over 360,000 MSME buyers on Amazon Business this festive season”.

He added that the company remains committed to helping customers find everything they need on Amazon.in, with a wide variety of selection across categories, top brands, and fast delivery. Interestingly, more than one lakh customers purchased gardening products like plant pots, gardening tools, soil supplements and more from Amazon for the first time during the sale.

According to RedSeer, the e-commerce platforms, including social commerce and grocery, garnered about $2.7 billion in sales in the first four days of the festive sale (October 2-5) and are on track to achieve the $4.8 billion gross GMV mark,

(PTI)

