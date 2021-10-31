ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle unveils The Heart of Gold Collection; India’s first luxury chocolate crafted with 24k edible gold

ITC Ltd.’s Fabelle Exquisite Chocolates, the pioneers of luxury chocolates in the country today, announced the launch of a unique Heart of Gold Collection. Launched at a virtual event, the Heart of Gold Collection is a first of its kind offering crafted with 24 karat pure edible gold. Ahead of Diwali, the brand in its quintessential style launched the gold infused chocolates co-curated by Fabelle Master Chocolatiers and Michelin Star Chef Marco Stabile. Chef Stabile is an Italian culinary legend, globally acclaimed for his creations with edible gold. The confluence of rich expertise brought forth by Chef Stabile’s global experiences, learnings and sensibilities in collaboration with the brand’s unique capability and craftsmanship of Fabelle master chocolatiers has led to the creation of Fabelle Heart of Gold Collection.

Fabelle Heart of Gold Collection is our endeavour to acknowledge and celebrate the extra ordinary feats achieved by select illustrious citizens and organisations whose meaningful contributions have helped in nation building and helped society at large. Eminent personalities like Dr. Devi Shetty, Chairman and Executive Director of Narayana Health, Ms. Amla Ruia, Founder, Aakar Charitable Trust and Mr. Krishna Nagar, Gold Medallist, 2020 Summer Paralympics were honoured with the Fabelle Heart of Gold Title for their exemplary achievements and contribution. The dignitaries were felicitated with the specially curated Heart of Gold Collection range inside a limited edition mahogany wooden case as a token of recognition of the impact they have created in the society.

Distinguished in the country for his medical prowess, Dr. Devi Shetty led Karnataka’s COVID task force with his selfless compassion and profound knowledge. It is under his successful leadership that a robust healthcare ecosystem was established helping the state battle the pandemic efficiently. Ms. Amla Ruia, the founder of Aakar Charitable Trust, has transformed close to 500 villages in Rajasthan using traditional water harvesting techniques and building check dams making a difference to the lives of over 2 lakh villagers and their families. Mr. Krishna Nagar, the 22-year old shuttler, who has won the Gold Medal at 2020 Summer Paralympics, has made the country proud and has paved the path for millions of aspiring individuals to overcome their challenges and beat the odds. His committed passion for the sport coupled with his vision to eliminate barriers between para sports and traditional sport formats has resulted in his success making the country proud.

The Heart of Gold Collection has been inspiringly crafted to highlight their characteristic virtues like valour, knowledge, compassion, purity and persistence. It is the amalgamation of all these qualities that conjoins to form a true Heart of Gold and has been reimagined in the form of pralines with 24 karat edible gold. The Valour praline represents the red of courage in the form of ruby mousse filling along with crisps coated in 24 karat edible gold. The Knowledge praline showcases the enrichment of the mind in the form of an almond – hazelnut praline with rich dark mousse and 24k edible gold coated crisps. The Compassion praline finds its expression in the soft notes of milk choco mousse paired with alphonso mango conserve and 24k edible gold coated crisps. The Purity praline has been reimagined in a pristine white mousse with a hint of lemon and 24k edible gold coated crisps. Lastly, the enduring spirit shines on in a golden caramel filled hazelnut-almond praline with 24 karat gold coated crisps in the Persistence praline.

Expressing his delight, Mr. Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Limited said “Over the years, Fabelle has been committed to curating revolutionary launches with an endeavour to elevate the Indian chocolate palette. To be able to present inimitable experiences to the Indian chocolate connoisseur has inspired us to craft unparalleled chocolate creations. We are extremely thankful to Chef Marco Stabile who has guided us in our journey of creating another chocolate masterpiece. We are further exhilarated to honour the heroes of our country who have successfully treaded the difficult path and led our country to moments of pride and joy with their sheer determination and dedication to excel in their respective domains.’

Elaborating on his experience of co-curating Heart of Gold with Fabelle, Michelin Star Chef Marco Stabile, said “I am extremely pleased to have collaborated with Fabelle Chocolates in co-curating a master piece using edible gold as an element which holds a very strong sentiment for consumers in India. I take pride in being a storyteller and use edible gold in a dish to enliven elements of the comprehensive narrative thereby introducing consumers to a superior multi sensorial culinary realm.’

Limited boxes of Fabelle Heart of Gold Collection priced at Rs. 2100 inclusive of taxes, for a box of 10 pralines are available at Fabelle Boutiques across the country and can be pre-booked now on a first-come first-serve basis. The range with the celebratory mahogany wooden cases similar to those offered to the recognized dignitaries are available for a special price of Rs. 21000 inclusive of taxes, proceeds from the sale of which will be contributed to Make-a-Wish Foundation.