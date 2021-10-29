ReachPro Group made this Karva Chauth special for couples

ReachPro Group celebrated Karva Chauth at 3 roads, sector 70, Gurugram. The high-street retail complex organised a grand affair on the 23rd and 24th of October 2021 along with live singing by Anchal Bisht and Harman Kaur, where couples were seen making the most of this festival and their time together. The centre was beautifully lit with chandeliers, hangings with lights giving a warm and welcoming environment.

The celebration witnessed singer and social media sensation, Anchal Bisht and Harman Kaur folk singers perform, leaving the fans mesmerised with her soulful voice. The wedding songs, shagun songs and Punjabi folk music added to the overall karvachauth feel.

Nandani Taneja, Vice President, Reach Pro Group,, said, “Reach 3 Roads celebrated Karva Chauth in full swing wherein the fast-observers adorned their hands with henna by remarkably talented artists arranged by us, in collaboration with the Sodhi’s. Along with the finest Mehendi artists, we also made the pooja convenient for the ladies with pooja kiosks at the venue, catering to all the Karva Chauth pooja-related requirements.”

The festive décor of Reach 3 Roads left the onlookers and participants impressed. Apart from the flawless decoration, Monsoon Salon and Looks Salon also took a fresh take on the festival with Karwa Chauth offers and beauty hampers for gifting.

Aside from scrumptious food served at the event, Moti Mahal and Haldiram’s also added more to the occasion with festive food and offers. While the former planned candlelight dinners for the much-in-love couples for them to break their fast with amazing delicacies, the latter launched Karva Chauth boxes and hampers for the special occasion.

ReachPro’s 3 Roads, a commercial evolution based out of Gurgaon, is a popular destination for the locals. Spread in a vast area, the property houses cafes, restaurants, home and home improvement, beauty, fitness, utilities, fashion making it a one-stop shop for residents around.