DLF Mall of India expands its portfolio in retail and F&B

DLF Mall of India continues to strengthen its retail and F&B portfolio by welcoming more than 30 new international and homegrown brands across categories in Q2 of the current financial year. While it has been an arduous year for businesses across the globe, the domestic retail industry has been positive and organized retail is witnessing a faster recovery following the easing of restrictions and pent-up demand. With this DLF Mall of India has already opened 25 new retail stores across fashion, beauty, electronics, and food & beverage in the last three months.

Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Retail commented on this “We are optimistic about the market and will continue to invest in bringing newer experiences for our customers without compromising on their safety. DLF Mall of India has been a marquee property under our portfolio and has seen an upgrade in its retail and F&B portfolio by bringing in some exciting brands and first of its kind concepts for its patrons. We are the first port of call for both domestic & international brands and delighted to add 30 new brands in an already strong mix of retail and F&B offerings. With increasing inoculation and life returning to normalcy, we are confident that the retail industry will see an upward swing, and there will be tremendous scope for growth in the business.”

Manish Mehrotra, VP and Centre Head, DLF Mall of India, said on this “With the reopening post COVID-19 second wave, we have already witnessed a consistent growth in footfalls & sales and steadily moving towards normalcy as consumer sentiment has improved due to faster vaccinations. We are receiving phenomenal response from our patrons and with festive season around the corner, we are confident that the recovery for retail and F&B business will be accelerated. We are expanding the existing portfolio of brands at the mall to provide newer experiences to our customers without compromising on their health or safety.”

Bolstering the fashion category, DLF mall of India opened three new international fashion brands; the first ever Nike Rise flagship store in the country, Levi’s Tailor Shop (only outlet in north India) where customers can get their denims customized & personalized and global lifestyle brand Guess. The Beauty category was further strengthened by the country launch of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

To further reinstate its positioning as the hub for wedding & festive shopping destination, the mall added two popular jewelry brands – Melorra & Orra which will offer a wide variety of contemporary & exquisite jewelry collections to its customers. Along with this, the retail stores of premium lifestyle brands such as Nut Lounge, Armonia, CFS Vision, Oasis and the Liquor store have also been added in the retail landscape of the mall.