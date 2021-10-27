Viviana Mall lights up Diwali with Instant Shop N Win Offers

Viviana Mall also announces the Diwali extravaganza ‘Shop N Win’ contest to be held from 20th October to 7th November, 2021 to ensure the patrons have an illuminating shopping experience.

Viviana Mall’s ‘Shop N Win’ contest has loads to offer this Diwali. Customers will be eligible to register by shopping for Rs. 2000/- or more. Daily, two lucky winner’s name will be announced who will get gift voucher worth Rs. 2500/- each and 1 lucky customer can win a bumper voucher worth Rs.5000 to begin on 30th October till 7th Nov.

1 fortunate customer stands a chance to win a brand new Apple I-Phone 13 on all Saturdays and Sundays that between 20th Oct to 7th Nov, 2021.

For the exclusive V Club members, who shop during the diwali week will win 2x points on every Friday to Sunday starting 20th October to 7th November, the shopper with the highest billing will get a gift voucher worth 2500.

Viviana Mall has gone all out to create an exciting experience and festive vibes with its bright and shimmering décor installations. The Mall is adorned with colourful Diwali accessories, effectively accentuating the look and feel. Starting from the courtyard to the parking, decked up with lanterns and multicolour LEDs ensures the festive touch.