MSME exports increased by 38% through e-commerce in UP

The MSME ( Micro,Small and Medium Enterprises) sector has faced a 38% growth in Uttar Pradesh through e-commerce sales, Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary of the state mentioned. This is a great sign for the MSME sector as now their products are available on the online marketplaces, globally.

The Secretary also added during the event that UP accounts for around 15% of the total country’s MSMEs and also 1,000 micro units available on e-commerce platforms, which result in a rise of 38% in the exports. He added that the department is taking major steps and initiatives to connect artisans with the global marketplace by providing a proper cloud-service network.

Abhijit Kamra, Director (global trade), Amazon India commented on this growth, “To increase the overall share of MSMEs, it was required to leverage new channels of exports. This is where e-commerce will play a critical role in enabling cross border trade for millions of MSMEs. We launched the Amazon Global Selling program in 2015 to help Indian MSMEs grow and scale through e-commerce exports”.

He further added that “One of the biggest challenges of traditional channels of exports is the inability of smaller businesses to participate in the process and be a part of the global value chain. E-commerce creates a level playing field for businesses to access foreign markets,”