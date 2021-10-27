Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. announces an acquisition of 32% strategic stake in Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd., owners of the Fixderma and FCL brand of Dermaceuticals. With this strategic stake buy, Lotus Herbals forays into the Dermaceutical segment offering a premium range of skincare and haircare products that bridge prescription-based products and over-the-counter cosmetics. By investing in this leading cosmeceutical company Lotus enters the dermaceutical beauty space with a clear-sighted goal of emerging as domain leaders in the future. Fixderma is an established D2C brand and its product lines are also retailed through dermatologists and pharmacies in India and overseas.

Nitin Passi, Joint Managing Director, Lotus Herbals commented on the acquisition, “Over the past 27 years Lotus has always been an innovation leader in the beauty industry. We are delighted to partner with Fixderma as their brand philosophy,ethics, and diversified range of world class dermaceutical products fit perfectly with the values & experimental blueprint of Lotus. With our strategic planning & marketing expertise, we aim at enhancing the global footprint for Fixderma and FCL and capture significant market share within the next five years as part of our long-term growth strategy.”

Anurag Mehrotra, Chairman, Fixderma India Pvt. Ltd elaborated on the new partnership with Lotus Herbals says, “Lotus Herbals has a strong and successful history in the beauty industry and we are confident that the expertise and experience Lotus Herbals brings will ensure greater success for our brands. Developments in the Indian skincare industry are exciting and challenging, especially in the e-commerce space however, the engagement level, passion and experiential resonance our customers have with our brands is amazing. We are thrilled to partner with Lotus to help strategically optimize this in a meaningful way.”

The acquisition of a stake in Fixderma is the beauty conglomerate’s second investment in an Indian beauty and wellness sector, following its 100% acquisition of the certified organic Ayurveda brand Soul Tree in 2020. Lotus Herbals plans on maintaining a distinctive brand identity for Fixderma and FCL in domestic and international markets while strategizing the brand’s expansion and growth trajectory.