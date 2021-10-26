Starbucks sets expansion plans to motion in India

Starbucks, an American coffee chain, has decided to expand in the Indian market by opening small stores and drive-through outlets, said by the CEO of the company’s local partner. The plan will also be implemented because cases of COVID-19 are on a reduction in the country.



Currently, the company operates 233 outlets in 19 major cities of the country. Tata Starbucks- a joint venture between Starbucks and Tata Consumers’ Products was founded in India in 2012.

Sunil D’ Souza, CEO, Tata Consumer Products commented on this expansion “Both the partners are driving Tata Starbucks to be far more aggressive in store openings, new formats and entering in new cities”. He also added that “All we’ve to do is figure out how quickly we can scale.”

Tata Starbucks registered a revenue growth of 128% this quarter, ending in September, during which the company only managed to open only 14 outlets.