ShopClues saw 120% surge in demand of ‘Made In India’ products

ShopClues, an e-commerce platform revealed that the company witnessed a demand of 120% of ‘Made In India’ products, as compared to last year.



As the festive season is on its peak, ShopClues expanded its inventory on its platform to more than 4 crore products, which are sold by more than 7.5 lakh vendors. The Gurugram based e-commerce company currently sells retail goods across fashion, electronic, home decor to cover 31,500 pincodes around the country.

Anuraag Gambhir, Head of Marketplace, ShopClues said “We’re expecting a huge festive rush this year. In order to meet the needs of our customers, we’ve expanded our range of merchandise and partnered with several local vendors whose diverse products add much value to our platform. We hope to elevate the shopping experience for our customers by offering them great promotional offers on our products this year”.

In addition to the products from local vendors, the platform also comprises retail brands such as Toshiba, Lenovo, HP, Catwalk, Puma, Boat, Beardo, Bajaj, Phillips, Portronics and many more. The e-commerce platform has also strengthened its branded-merchandise platform ‘Shopclues Prime Mall’, which will focus on branded assortment and imported products from all over the world.