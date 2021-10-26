Kalyan Jewellers set to open 2 new stores in Delhi-NCR

Kalyan Jewellers has announced that they are going to open 2 new showrooms in Delhi-NCR on 28th Oct 2021. The two new outlets will be located at Vegas Mall in Dwarka and The Great Indian Place Mall in Noida. The new stores will be inaugurated by the regional ambassadors for the brand, an official statement highlighted.

With this launch, the total number of outlets in Delhi-NCR region will become 10, while the total tally will be 150 outlets in India and Middle East region.

The company also released in a statement, that as a part of launch offer they will offer 25% discount on diamond jewellery and also offer discount of 25% in making charges of gold jewellery as well as VA (making charges) will start from Rs.199 per gram. Additionally, the company will offer up to 20% off on purchase of uncut and precious stone jewellery..

Kalyan Jewellers founded by T.S Kalyanaram in 1993 and headquartered in Thrisuur. Recently, the jewellery company has also partnered with ‘Augmont Gold For All’ for various gold products in a seamless tech way.

(PTI)