Neeman’s ropes on Jasprit Bumrah for their all-new campaign #ChangeTheNorm

Neeman’s, a homegrown footwear brand known has launched a digital campaign #ChangeTheNorm in association with star Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.

The #ChangeTheNorm campaign narrates the story of Jasprit Bumrah, the talented ace bowler of the Indian cricket team, whose career trajectory has been nothing short of extraordinary.

When Jasprit Bumrah burst onto the scene, his unique bowling action created quite a stir in the cricketing world, and many pundits termed him ‘a mystery bowler with an expiration date’. But armed with an unorthodox action, speed and accuracy, Jasprit Bumrah silenced his critics with his consistent performances, for he truly believed that his action was meant to Change the Norm.

By partnering with Jasprit Bumrah, Neeman’s aligns its ethos of stepping out of the ordinary, doing things differently and achieving extraordinary results in the process. The ReLive Knit Sneakers, a one-of-a-kind sustainable shoe, is one such shining example. Made out of recycled PET bottles, these lightweight and sturdy sneakers are redefining comfort for both the consumers and the planet.

Amar Preet Singh, Co-Founder of Neeman’s commented on the campaign, “We are stoked to have partnered with the Jasprit Bumrah, a gifted fast-bowler from the Indian Cricketing world for our marquee campaign, #ChangeTheNorm. His personality truly represents everything we stand for.

He also added “As a brand, we also couldn’t be more pleased that the entire campaign was conceptualized in-house. Kickstarting it with Jasprit Bumrah has been really heartening, and without revealing much I’d say there is a whole lot more to look forward to in the coming weeks with the #ChangeTheNorm campaign and video series,”