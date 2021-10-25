Keventers partnered with Myprotein to make healthier, protein-rich coffee alternatives

Keventers and Myprotein have collaborated to create a unique Whey Protein in Keventers Coffee Flavour. The drinks are designed for the everyday milkshake-lovers who love to be fit without the rigors of the gym, the collaboration brings the tastiest, safest and healthiest whey protein flavour to add to your daily milkshake/smoothie drink, an offical statement highlighted.

The limited-edition coffee-flavored protein powder was launched to make the habit of coffee drinking healthier and bring you closer to your required protein allowance for the day. Adding it to the iconic legacy dairy brand Keventers has given it a mass appeal to a wider consumer base.

Furthering Myprotein’s commitmen to #TreatWithoutTheCheat, the Whey Protein in Keventers Coffee Flavour, will enable coffee-loving fitness enthusiasts to enjoy their smoothies and shakes without compromising on their health.

Myprotein India talking about their partnership,, said, “Myprotein believes in enabling its consumers to have a holistic healthy lifestyle. In addition to our high-protein snack range, this innovative partnership flavor launch will give consumers more options to choose from, this time in the beverage category. It is a healthier alternative to regular coffee, regular smoothies and shakes and a tastier alternative to unflavoured protein supplements. Most fitness enthusiasts are not into building their bodies and bulking up, and for them, this is a great alternative: a much awaited ‘portion of protein for the coffee snobs’.”

The collaboration also involved Keventers sharing their secret milkshake recipe with Myprotein — for the first time in 96 years! Being a 96 year old legacy brand, Keventers not only caters to nostalgia but also understands what millennials and gen Z want from new products.

Aman Arora Co-founder, Director & CMO, Keventers, said, “We are delighted to associate with a global brand like Myprotein to bring a new product that combines the best of both brands. Keventers has always been a trend setter in the F&B space when it comes to products, with this partnership; our aim is to reach out to an evolving consumer, who is not keen to sacrifice taste for healthier options. This special combination is an iconic new addition to our menu and brings part of a global shift to healthier alternatives for consumers.”

The newly-launched Whey Protein in Keventers Coffee Flavour comes in two variants – Whey Protein Concentrate and Whey Protein Isolate. Consumers can just add a scoop of the Whey Protein to their smoothie or shake, for a 21-gram protein shot. For most people, the inclusion of one scoop would translate to a third of their daily protein requirements. Buy the at www.myprotein.co.in.