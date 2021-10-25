New age skincare sensation Prolixr joins GlobalBees’ house of brands

Making an entrance in the personal care vertical, GlobalBees, an aggregator of digital brands, has acquired home-grown millennial skincare brand Prolixr which has revolutionised the skin care segment in the country with its innovative products.

The brainchild of three best friends – Jayesh Hans, Mayur Mahajan and Aditya Sharma, Prolixr identified a gap in the skincare segment where traditional brands offered global products with minimum consideration of the Indian ecosystem. Prolixr developed high-quality, affordable and International standard products with progressive formulations that catered to Indian skin types.

Prolixr has been making waves since its launch in 2018. The brand has innovated to create effective skincare products such as detoxifying sea algae face masks, scrubs, very berry moisturiser, science-backed serums and more. Many Prolixr products have emerged as social media trends and helped the company rapidly scale up revenue since launch.

With the acquisition of the new age brand, GlobalBees has entered the Personal Care industry, which is expected to reach US$37.2 billion in India by the year 2025.

Nitin Agarwal, CEO, GlobalBees, said on the acquisition, , “The Prolixr team has a deep understanding of what the youth are looking for in their skincare regimen. The company has established themselves as a market leader in their niche. With its unique offerings, proprietary products and undisputed know-how, the brand has a strong growth potential to disrupt the skincare market globally. We look forward to turbocharging Prolixr’s growth curve as a GlobalBees’ portfolio brand.”

Prolixr products have struck a chord with the millennials. The brand is synonymous with clean, fun and effective beauty and its products are perfect for the fast-paced millennial life, as it brings forth an easy-to-use and effective range of products.

Mayur Mahajan, Co-founder, Prolixr said on joining the GlobalBees team, “This is a turning point for our company. We embarked on establishing Prolixr as an innovator in skincare wellness by creating research-backed products that appeal to the differentiated needs of the youth of this country. With GlobalBees, we strive to make our home-grown brand a leader in the Indian and global skincare market.”

The founders and the 25+ member team of Prolixr will become a part of the GlobalBees family and continue delivering new premium quality products to their customers. At present, the company is listed on 25+ marketplaces like Nykaa, Amazon, Purplle, and more, with many of its products listed as bestsellers on these platforms.