Istituto Marangoni Mumbai presents 2021 Student Showcase – ‘(Re)Emerge’

The 2021 virtual fashion presentation by 2nd year students of acclaimed Italian Fashion and Design school, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, hosted this evening, is aptly called (Re)Emerge. It is symbolic of the student’s resilience from multiple lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the 3rd consecutive annual student showcase by the Mumbai school in their fourth highly successful year of operation in India, ensuring top level creative higher education in fashion.

With the extremely testing times that students and tutors have faced over the past 1.5 years, the theme of this year’s show was decided with the aim of focusing on the positive message that like the force of nature, we emerge again, only stronger. The show strives to celebrate life, the elements, our senses, beauty, our identity and individualism.

Speaking about the virtual showcase, Tarun Pandey, COO – Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai said, “Istituto Marangoni Mumbai’s 2021 student fashion showcase – (Re)Emerge – spotlights the creativity of our 2nd-year students through their 21 collections. This year more than ever, these are the result of a reflection by each designer on the unprecedented year that the fashion industry has gone through and continues to adapt to, due to the drastic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The collections by these talented students are filtered through and influenced by the unique point of view and brand-new expressive language of Gen-Z, to which our students belong.”

Student collections not only celebrated their personal and professional growth at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai but also the concept of (Re)Emerge. There were a total of 21 students showcasing their collections at the (Re)Emerge show. These are as follows:

• Sachi Bhasin: ‘Boogie Wonderland’ collection

• Taarini Anand: ‘How I discovered the World is a Lie & Other Stories’ collection

• Meghana Kiran: ‘Untitled’ collection

• Ayushi Shah: ‘In Blissful Ignorance’ collection

• Bhoomika Lokanagowda: ‘Glimmer’ collection

• Ameya Lonkar: ‘Moon Fairy’ collection

• Simran Arora: ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ collection

• Vedica Jain: ‘Predictive Perceptions’ collection

• Vritika Sethi: ‘Year 4000’ collection

• Keshvi Agarwal: ‘A Mile a Minute’ collection

• Nayanthara Biju: ‘What Next’ collection

• Isha Kothari: ‘The Dystopian Paradise’ collection

• Vanshika Mittal: ‘Roots of Futurism’ collection

• Sana Krishna: ‘Salt’ collection

• Nilofer Khan: ‘Warfare’ collection

• Zahrah Riaz Sheikh: ‘Afterlight’ collection

• Maitreyee Dhananjay Nimbalkar: ‘Embrasser Piégé’ collection

• Nirmal Subodh Shinkar: ‘Solitune’ collection

• Vedashree Bhole: ‘Treasures of Bali’ collection

• Apoorva Patil: ‘Atrocious’ collection

• Sakshi Mungad: ‘Bohemian’ collection

Talking about the experience of releasing a virtual showcase and the level of fresh talent, Mevin Murden, Director of Education – Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai said, “our students and tutors worked extra hard this year and we wanted to give them a worthy finish, embedded in an empowering message for all of us.”

The school chose one of the most beautiful heritage locations of Mumbai, Great Eastern Mills and elite production company Magnanimous. Istituto Marangoni Mumbai has also renewed their commitment to support young local talents and worked with Indra Joshi as director of photography, Nishanth Radhakrishnan as photographer, and a very special live performance by artist Deveshi Sahgal.

The excellent reputation enjoyed by the school lays on the distinctive elements that have marked its identity since the foundation; first of all, the enhancement and promotion of ‘Made in Italy’ values, combined with a strong international vocation, and expressed through an educational system of proven quality and effectiveness, which makes use of the contribution of, and the established collaboration with, the most prominent fashion companies of the world.

Appreciations:

• The Rilievi Group, a leading company in handmade tailoring and embroidery for the haute couture industry partnered with Istituto Marangoni Mumbai for the event.

• Salon chain, Tweak Salon India, supported the hair and makeup curation for the fashion showcase.