PUMA opens largest store in Cyber Hub, Delhi

PUMA launched its digitally-enabled experiential store at Cyber Hub in Delhi-NCR today. The store is PUMA’s largest and first-of-its-kind in North India and second in the country, after Bengaluru, an official statement highlighted.

With the country re-opening in full swing, PUMA’s newest store is a significant step by the brand to get closer to its customers. The aim is to create meaningful offline engagement and provide customers with an unprecedented shopping experience.

The store launch was attended by boxing world champion MC Mary Kom, Tokyo bronze medallist in hockey Rupinder Pal Singh, Indian cricketer Washington Sundar and singer Harrdy Sandhu.

Abhishek Ganguly, Managing Director, PUMA India and Southeast Asia commented on the new launch, “It has always been our endeavor to not only create an immersive shopping experience around the brand and the products, but also strengthen our market relevance by staying ahead of the curve in the smart retail era. Coming up with our flagship store in Delhi-NCR is a testimony to our commitment to athletes and fitness enthusiasts that the region promises. We are equally committed to providing the best digital experience as part of both our offline and online retail channels.”

With an aim to bring sports, experiential retail and exclusive collections under one roof, the latest PUMA store takes the retail experience several notches higher. Throughout the year, the store will showcase limited-edition global collaborations and top of the line performance range for men, women and children.

The multi-sensorial retail space will give buyers not only an opportunity to enjoy PUMA’s unique offerings but also create instagrammable moments and rediscover the joys of returning to ‘normal’.