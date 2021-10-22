New path: Nykaa has acquired D2C brand Dot & Key

Nykaa, a leading fashion e-commerce platform announced through an official statement that they are acquiring the brand Dot & Key. This will become the first D2C brand acquisition by Nykaa.

Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa commented on this new acquisition “We are excited to bring Dot & Key into the Nykaa family in time to serve the demand in high quality skincare by Indian consumers. Dot & Key’s product range presents an exciting opportunity for Nykaa as it allows us to extend the brand’s reach to a larger landscape of consumers and enter the nutraceutical space as well. Dot & Key is a consumer centric brand with a growing base of consumers and a range of skincare solutions.”

Suyash Saraf, Co-Founder, Dot & Key commented on this “We created a niche brand with Dot & Key, focused on making products based on consumer needs. Our passion to differentiate ourselves has inspired us to take an unconventional angle to skincare. Nykaa’s position in the beauty landscape in India and its resources will allow Dot & Key to grow further as a brand and scale to the next level.”

The brand Dot & Key was founded by Kolkata based Suyash Saraf and Anisha Saraf, and the products of the brand focuses on skincare problems. Recently, the brand also forayed into the nutraceuticals category under the brand name ‘IKWI’.