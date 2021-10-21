Amazon introduced a new tool to help third party sellers

E-commerce giant Amazon is planning to introduce a new tool to help its third-party sellers get detailed insights of their customers search history, buying behaviour, pricing history and sales history etc.



The company also stated that the new tool ‘Product Opportunity Explorer’ is in a beta version that will roll out by next year and expand the tool to all sellers through 2022.

The e-commerce platform will also identify and launch new products as it is key to retail success. Amazon’s new Product Opportunity Explorer tool takes the guesswork out of identifying which products to launch by providing sellers with rich insights into what customers are searching for, clicking on, and buying, as well as not buying”.

The move came in after facing a backlash and criticism for allegedly copying popular products and manipulating the search results to boost its own brands specifically in India.