Under Armour Opened its 4th Store at Jio World Drive

Under Armour, a sportswear manufacturing company has expanded its presence in Mumbai with the opening of its new store located inside the Jio World Drive Mall. The new store is of major strategic importance for Under Armour, due to its geographical position and the preference among the city’s fitness enthusiasts for the main sporting disciplines represented in the store, an official statement highlighted.

With its fourth store in Mumbai, Under Armour continues to serve the fitness enthusiasts and communities in the city. The new store is also in line with the brand’s retail strategy of opening stores on the ground floor of premium malls for greater and faster visibility among customers. Continuing its rapid expansion across India, the brand is now present in 16 cities, with 23 stores.

The company spokesperson from India said, “We are an athletic performance brand that targets Focused Performers and provides them with innovative performance solutions that make them better. There is growing participation in fitness activities such as running and training in Mumbai, the two largest categories for Under Armour. Hence this new store presents a great opportunity for us to serve focused performers in the vicinity. We are also excited to be present at Jio World Drive Mall, a luxury retail destination as it perfectly resonates with our positioning of being a premium sportswear brand.”

Under Armour’s new store will carry the global range of Under Armour’s innovative athletic performance merchandise including HOVR Phantom running shoes, mineral-infused apparel line – RUSH and RECOVER, the brand’s fastest running shoe – Flow Velociti Wind and the much-loved Project Rock collection among others