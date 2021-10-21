Kankatala opened its first store in Delhi

Kankatala Sarees, a south Indian brand launched its 1st retail outlet in Delhi and the 13th in the country. The store will house handpicked handloom marvels from 50 major weaving clusters of India. The brand rooted in South India for more than 7 decades has its major presence in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and now has expanded to North India, an official statement highlighted.

The Delhi store was unveiled today by renowned Indian Film actress, Karisma Kapoor, who was seen in an authentic Kanchipuram Silk marvel from Kankatala and looked stunning as always. The inauguration was done in the esteemed presence of Mallikharjuna Rao Kankatala, Chairman & Managing Director, Kankatala Sarees, along with the entire Kankatala Family, including the third-generation Directors, Arvind, Bharat & Anirudh Kankatala.

Mallikharjuna Rao Kankatala, Chairman & Managing Director, Kankatala commented on this new launch ““We have spent three generations representing authentic handlooms in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and to the Indian diaspora. Our journey started in 1942, in the lanes of Vizag where our founder and my father, Mr. Appalaraju Kankatala sold handloom sarees on a bicycle. From the modest lanes of Vizag to the Capital of India, the 78 years’ journey has been marvelous. We are glad to launch our 13th exclusive retail outlet in Delhi. We wish to receive the same love from the people of Delhi as we have been receiving from other parts of the country.”

The actress Karisma Kapoor said on this new launch , “It is a pleasure for me to launch the very first store in North India of a brand which has a 78-year-old legacy behind it. I was amazed to know that from the year 1943 till date, each and every Handloom saree is personally handpicked by a family member of Kankatala themselves. The variety of handloom sarees that I saw here is breathtaking”.

The store will house handpicked handloom marvels from 50 major weaving clusters of India starting from INR.5000 and going up to 5 Lakhs and above, making it a one-stop saree destination for every budget, occasion, and style. The store will host authentic hand woven marvels that are one-of-a-kind, including signature Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Patola, Ikat, Paithani, Kota, Uppada, Khadi, Jamdani, Organza, Kalamkari, Gadwal, Tussar, and many more.