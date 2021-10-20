Flipkart Wholesale partners with Rupifi to offer BNPL service

The wholesale marketplace of the e-commerce giant Flipkart Wholesale has announced to partner with Rupifi to offer Buy Now Pay Later service to its customers. During its flagship event ,the e-commerce platform witnessed a growth of 70% across kirana stores.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head, Flipkart Wholesale commented on this new partnership “ With BNPL we are now allowing retailers across the country to unlock themselves from cash constraints while purchasing supplies and enjoy simple one-click credit access.”

Ankit Singh, Co-founder, Rupifi said “ Using their technology and logistics/supply chain exercise, they are bringing cost efficiencies and convenience to the doorstep of million MSME’s.”

The company also stated that with this partnership the 1.5 Lakh Kiranas and MSME members on the Flipkart Wholesale will get partnered with instant digital credit, flexible repayment terms and transparent pricing.