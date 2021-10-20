HomeTown launches ‘Make Space for New’ campaign to style up homes for every occasion

HomeTown, a part of Future Retail Limited and a one-stop shop destination for home solutions announces its ‘Make Space for New’ campaign today. Aimed to promote an innovative design and equip every home for the constant change that shapes and makes families, the campaign attempts to provide creative home interior solutions and ideas. The 360° campaign will go live starting October 2021, across multiple platforms including TV, print, outdoor, along with digital and social media.

The ‘Make Space for New’ campaign is a portrayal of a household to meet the evolving needs at every significant stage of consumers life. Understanding the consumers life cycle to reinvent and reimagine life, the brand promises to be a specialist that will help customers design their home interiors with an in-house design and build interior service. Built on the philosophy to make every transition in a lifetime seamless and memorable, the brand aims to establish stronger connection with audiences across the country.

Mahesh Shah, MD, HomeTown commented on this, “Our ‘Make Space for New’ campaign is conceptualised to address the constant evolution that every household goes through in a lifecycle. As a brand we want to establish deeper connection with the customers by equipping every household through emphasising the role of HomeTown in life’s special moments. The concept came from an observation that we seldom reflect on the role of furniture in our life who are witness to a lot of emotional moments in the family. This campaign will be a testimony to those moments because home is where it all begins. The campaign portrays to bring the opportunity to let every home renew and recast to match new needs, desires, aspirations, aesthetics at every significant stage of life.”

With this campaign, the brand aspires to make these transitions seamless and memorable for every family by offering the consumers complete home interior products for every room ranging from furniture, home decor, furnishings, tableware, kitchen essentials, modular kitchens, and wardrobes.

Developed and executed in creative partnership with United270 Communication Lab, the campaign is a distinct visual identity for the brand through colour ramps. It reflects the power of the new brand statement and brings to life the constant change that life and home goes through and how the brand makes every change, every transition seamless and priceless.