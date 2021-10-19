Spectrum Metro Mall hosted 4 Day-colourful festive

A four-day festive event was organized at Spectrum Metro Mall, Sector 75 Noida wherein visitors participated with extreme vigour & enthusiasm. The women, children and youth present in the event cherished the family time. The participants were thrilled to enjoy the ‘Dandiya dance’ in their traditional costumes.

The event was hosted during the long weekend of Dussehra from 14th October-17th October, and had attractions like DJ Night, Anchor Engagement, Live Dandiya performance, Kids Fashion Show etc. The guests not only cherished the show, but also appreciated the efforts of Spectrum Metro (organizer of the event).

Musical band performance by Fitoor left the audience mesmerized, while flea market became the best shopping attraction for visitors. There was also a delightful attraction for kids- Meet & Greet Live Spiderman which became a crowd puller. Overall, Spectrum Metro put up a full-packed entertaining 4 day event for the visitors.

Mohit Singh, Spectrum Metro was glad to witness the footfall close to 1000 people collectively in 4 day event and said, “It was a great sight to witness as the festive season begins, this four day event was Spectrum Metro’s effort to bring back the feeling of community celebrations which was dull since the last year due to pandemic. Currently, we had all safety precautions in place, and with most visitors being fully vaccinated it was a much more secure environment for public gathering.”