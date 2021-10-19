Online grocery platform Grofers is prepping up to become a full-fledged e-commerce corporation capable of delivering every item under 10 minutes. In August, the company promised its new service to deliver grocery items in under 10 minutes.

In the blogpost, Grofers’ Founder and CEO Albinder Dhinsa mentioned that “Imagine if you can get anything delivered to you in less than 10 minutes. Milk for your morning chai. The perfect shade of lipstick for tonight’s party. Even an iPhone. Imagine the store that delivered these to you is owned by someone just like you – a community entrepreneur. Your neighbour. Your friend. Maybe even you. This is Grofers’ vision.”

Grofers wants to strengthen its network by collaborating with dark stores where inventory will be housed. Grofers has already partnered with 86 dark stores in 13 locations and processed over more than 1 million orders.

Grofers, which now only delivers grocery items, baby care products, pet-care and home design items is under Rs 12,000 in India. In July, Zomato invested $120 Million Dollars in Grofers.