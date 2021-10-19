Otipy brings in veteran retail leader Hari Goyal as advisor for its grocery category

Otipy, India’s fastest growing community group buying startup for fresh fruits and vegetables, has appointed veteran leader Hari Goyal as Advisor to build the Grocery category. The company had recently raised a $10.2M Series A round by SIG and Omidyar.

Hari comes with three decades of extensive experience across retail giants like Vishal Megamart, Reliance Retail and Mother Dairy (Safal) to name a few. As a part of the leadership team, he played a key role in building the grocery business at Vishal Mega Mart to a profitable business doing more than Rs. 1000 crore annually.

Sharing his views, Varun Khurana, Founder & CEO, Otipy, said, “We are pleased to welcome Hari as a part of our Advisory committee. There are very few people in the country who have built a profitable thriving grocery business, Hari is one of them. We look forward to growing our grocery vertical under Hari’s guidance.

Consumers come to the Otipy to buy fresh fruits and vegetables multiple times in a week and often end up buying other items as well. With a broader grocery assortment, we aim to capture a larger chunk of the consumer wallet.

Commenting on his appointment, Hari said, “Otipy’s community group buying model is paving way for mass digitisation; this is an exciting time for the business as the majority of people are relying on Otipy to fulfill their daily needs. I am humbled to join the passionate, talented team at Otipy and look forward to accelerating the pace of growth even further.

Otipy provides service to more than 3 lakh consumers in Delhi-NCR leveraging its 20,000+ community leader network. Otipy procures its produce from more than 10,000 farmers across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra. Leveraging its unique prediction based model, Otipy has been able to decrease food wastage in the supply chain from 40% down to just 3%.