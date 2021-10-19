Tata Coffee Q2 profit jumped 26.55% to reach Rs 53.66 crores

Tata Coffee reported a consolidated jump of 26.55% in the net profit for the September quarter. The business in the quarter gathered Rs 53.66 crores, which is mainly driven by value-added business. The consolidated net profit for the last quarter during the corresponding fiscal last year stands at Rs 42.40 crore, according to PTI.

Chacko P Thomas, Managing Director, Tata Coffee commented on this matter “Total income of the brand grew by 1.40 per cent during the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 554.32 crore, compared to Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to improved sales of instant coffee in India.” He also added “Despite challenging conditions of unprecedented freight cost increases and inflationary pressures on inputs cost, including power and packaging material, the firm’s overall performance has improved.



He mentioned that the subsidiary unit of the company, Eight’ o Clock Coffee (EOC) has recorded an improved performance on the account of favourable channel mix and better cost management.

Tata Coffee is a coffee company owned by a subsidiary of Tata Consumer Products, which is a part of the Tata Group.

(PTI)