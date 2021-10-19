Enrich launches India’s first all-inclusive beauty destination in Mumbai 

Enrich, home-grown beauty services brand is launching India’s first all-inclusive beauty destination at the upmarket Haiko Mall in Powai, Mumbai on October 15, 2021. The 2500+ sq.ft. large-format store provides immersive shopping from the widest range of cosmetics, skincare, haircare, fragrances, bath & body, men’s grooming categories and beauty accessories.

The store debuts with over 50 brands with a catalogue of more than 5000 products that includes luxury brands like Givenchy, Burberry, Elizabeth Arden, Kérastase, Roberto Cavalli, Paco Rabanne, Carolina Herrera, Davidoff, Calvin Klein, Dermologica, Thalgo etc. It features clean skincare and clean haircare brands like Born Ethical, KAMA Ayurveda, Human+Kind, Olaplex etc. It also houses Gen Z’s favorites makeup brands like NYX Professional Makeup, Maybelline Newyork etc. along with the new-age brands like mCaffeine, Mamaearth etc.

Amongst its many firsts, the Enrich beauty destination offers an innovative lipstick bar where you can mix and match to create your desired signature shade in trendy tones. Personalized skincare consultations from beauty advisors, the beauty bar also offers mini makeovers and makeup tutorials consist of diamond lips, smokey eyes, charcoal glitter lids, golden glam eye shadow, sculpt & contour, tips to get perfect eyebrows and iconic eyeliner looks.

Vivek Bali, CEO, Enrich, commented on the launch,“We are thrilled to launch India’s first all-inclusive beauty destination, in a distinctive format, with the most sought-after brands and beauty services amalgamation. We are able to expand our growing beauty business with an immersive shopping and service experience including loyalty benefits to transform how our customers shop for all their beauty needs. With this launch we are also unlocking the potential of our physical and online store to create an endless aisle shopping experience for our loyal customers and deepen our bond with them and introduce Enrich to new customers.”

In line with its brand ethos, the store is brightly lit with vibrant colours creating a lively atmosphere for its shoppers. The various categories of products have been divided into convenient sections enabling shoppers to pick their favourites with ease.