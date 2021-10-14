Pine Labs launches its online payment platform Plural

Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce platform launched Plural, marking its entry into the online payments space. The company now aims to reinvent the space through a suite of online payment products focused on speed, security, and user experience.

The company announced the new payment space on Pine Labs X.0. Plural is expected to disrupt the payments gateway space and make the offline-to-online transition easier for Pine Labs’ merchant base and other online businesses looking to tie-up with a company with a good track record in the payments ecosystem.

B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs. commented on this “I am very excited to take Pine Labs on a new journey and a familiar terrain. What our technology folks have delivered with Plural is absolutely a world-class, advanced tech, and a seamless way for online commerce to happen. We believe Plural is going to be a category-defining product that will deliver an unmatched payment experience to the end user,”

Three key products announced today under the Plural brand include: Plural Gateway, Plural Checkout, and Plural Console.

Plural is aimed towards merchants and enterprises looking to set up afresh or augment their existing online commerce business. The company is targeting online stores, big e-commerce companies, large-scale government institutions, and large financial services companies. These are all key segments where speed, simplicity, and security are uncompromising elements when it comes to the desired user experience.