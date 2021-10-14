Vedix enters the men’s skincare category with an innovative rage of ‘Ayurveda’ products

Vedix, an ayurveda beauty brand has announced that they are expanding their market by launching products in the men’s skincare segment. The company has confirmed that the products will include facewash, moisturizer and overnight serum.

Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix, commented on this new launch and said, “Men’s skin is perhaps tougher, but produces more oil and sweat. Working out and being outdoors can worsen this. Most men have a non existing skin care routine. We already have a line of customised products for men and in the last 3 years, we have seen the highest growth in this segment. Our data tells us that there is a demand in the customer segment for a customised daily skincare as legacy brands have remained restricted when addressing the men’s beauty segment. Vedix was born to challenge the norms. Staying true to our purpose, we have deep dived into the men’s skincare ritual segment and are confident that our newly launched products will usher manym en into self care for their skin concerns.”

The entire range of products is available on top marketplaces like Amazon, Purplle, Myntra, Flipkart, Tata Cliq. With the festive season in full swing, Vedix recently also launched Soundarya beauty festival.

According to a report by Kantar, sales of natural products across categories have seen a 2x demand among customers, as people are fast adopting ayurveda and natural products due to the pandemic.