Sushmita Sen unveils Zoya’s festive collection, Libera

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, launched its stunning new collection Libera with Sushmita Sen

In keeping with Zoya’s tradition of peerless design innovation, the visual vocabulary of this elegant collection seeks cues in the artistic joie de vivre of the art nouveau movement of late 1800s, presenting experimental silhouettes with timeless craft, that are as original as they are diverse.

The exuberance of dance coalesces in Libera’s sinuous lines, accentuated by sensuous forms swirling in a hurricane of drapery. Every piece in Libera is like a powerful, personal talisman that enables her to find her flow. Novel, ornate and elegant, it is created to delight the quintessential Zoya woman. Libera connects with the inner world of its muse, a poetic ode to the flow of an unfettered mind.

Stepping away from the frivolity of trends, Libera immortalises the heroine’s journey in a soothing pastel palette of the finest diamonds, mother of pearl, opal, champagne diamonds, complimented with highlights of cabochon rubies and emeralds by Zoya’s master craftsmen. Libera is an enduring masterpiece that perfectly blends artistic expression and inspired craftsmanship, it is a collection that represents timeless luxury.