Plum to open 50+ stores by 2023 across India

Plum, a homegrown brand has announced the opening of its first ever exclusive store at R-City Mall in Mumbai, with the goal to cater a diverse customer base through online and offline retail touchpoints. The opening of exclusive stores reflects the company’s strategy to develop “phygital” channels to serve its customers and building a true omni-channel approach to deliver customer delight and propel growth, an official statement highlighted.

Plum aims to open more than 50 offline stores across India by 2023 as part of its strategy. The company has a 3 million-strong customer base and serves 3 lac customers on a monthly basis

Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder, Plum, commented on this “In today’s world, an average consumer has to go through several touchpoints of inquisitiveness, awareness, consideration and trials while making a purchase. While online medium offers excellent options at many of these touchpoints, but is not always complete. Keeping these parameters in mind, we wanted to provide our customers an opportunity that serves as an all-in-one experience across all these touch points. With the opening of our first exclusive store in India, we are looking to bring back the richness of human face-to-face interactions, thereby, adding to the joy of consuming the product. As next steps in the same direction, we have charted out a roadmap for the next two years wherein we will be opening over 50 stores across the country.”