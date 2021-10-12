Myntra concluded its festive sales with 8 Million Customers

The fashion e-commerce platform Myntra ended its flagship event on 12 Oct 2021 and mentioned with glory -that they witnessed a growth of 5 million customers placing 8 million orders across different categories.

The company through a statement also added that they saw a spike of 45% in the customers from Tier II and III cities, and 58% of the shoppers were women and 9,000 orders took place at every minute during the peak hours.

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra. “BFF this year has been remarkable enabling customers to meet their evolving festive need states across the country, while giving a strong impetus to the whole ecosystem, consisting of brands, sellers, buyers, vendors, delivery partners and others, at the start of the festive season,”



He also added “We are elated to witness such a positive sentiment for festive shopping this year and are working towards delivering all orders pertaining to the event over the next few days. 1 in 2 orders has already been delivered.”

The top categories that got tremendous response from the customers are: men’s casual wear, women’s western wear and women’s ethnic wear, and the brands were Biba, W, Libas, Levi’s, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Nike, Roadster, HRX, Anouk and H&M.