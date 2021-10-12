Flipkart Wholesale witness an adoption of 70% by kiranas and retailers during the flagship event

The e-commerce giant, Flipkart hosted its flagship event ‘The Big Billion Days’ to witness a growth of 70% e-commerce adoption by kiranas across the country. More than 5 Lakh Kiranas shopped from the online marketplace from 10,000 pincodes, an official statement highlighted.

The statement also added that the platform saw an increase in the number of kirana members by 30%. The major sections such as General Merchandise saw a spike of 124% increase in purchases, followed by Grocery which saw an increase of 50%, and the fashion category increased by 24%.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head – Flipkart Wholesale, said, “We thank our partners for the success of The Big Billion Days sale for the second consecutive year. We are elated at the enormous response the festive event has generated and we are certain that it gave a huge fillip to the retail ecosystem. Our technology-first approach at helping small businesses growth has resulted in increased adoption of e-commerce and accelerated the pace of digitisation. The benefits of a more resilient and self-reliant B2B eco-system enabled by digitisation will be felt in the long run. With this, we look forward to enhancing our value proposition through digitisation for kiranas and retailers.”