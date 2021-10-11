Pacific Mall D21 hosted movie screening festival for Air Force & Army officers

Pacific Mall Dwarka 21 in their campaign to salute the valor and dedication of Air Force & Army officers on the Air Force Day hosted a movie screening for 1000 Air Force officers and their families for two days. The families of Air Force officers were sent exclusive invites to watch popular Hollywood actor James Bond’s latest movie ‘No Time to Die’ in PVR theatres. Lt. Gen Tarun Kumar Chawla, Director General of Artillery, was the Chief Guest of the event and he also attended the movie screening with his family members.

The significance of Air Force Day in India celebrated every year on 8th October is that the Indian Air Force was officially raised in 1932 as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom. Pacific Mall in order to commemorate this special day, organized this two day event and honored the services offered to the nation by these officers. It began with a felicitation ceremony of the Chief Guest followed by movie screening. Post the movie screening, officers and their families were invited to join Garba/Dandiya night hosted by Pacific Mall.

Mr. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group congratulated the honorable officers and appreciating the Pacific team’s efforts said, “It is a moment of honor for us to host the movie screening for our air force officers, & the mall team is always ready and proactive to strategize such thoughtful events. We will continue to innovate and plan such events in future as well.”