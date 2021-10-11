Snapdeal recorded 98% sales volume in the first round of sales, ahead of the festive season

Snapdeal has announced that they recorded a sales volume of 98% in its first sale this season. They shared the analysis in which the company mentioned that the 60% sale came from Tier-III cities, and Tier-I and II cities accounted for 26% of the total orders until now. The company claimed that the sales from total value in Tier-III increased by 74% last year in cities like Srinagar, Shimla, Alwar, Anantpur, Dhanbad, Silchar, Tinsukhia, Shimoga etc and also have nearly doubled buyers from Senapati, Reckong Peo, Kupwara.



The total value of sales from Tier-II cities like Patna, Meerut, Jodhpur, Jabalpur has increased nearly 90% more than last year’s festive sales.



The company spokesperson said “Buyers are using Snapdeal’s Toofani Sale to meet both their festive shopping needs and also to stock up on their regular purchases. The selection of high-quality products at great prices is completely aligned to the expectations and requirements of value-savvy buyers across the country and the sale results reflect the same. With many more sellers from across India now participating in online sales, buyers now have access to an even wider range of products”.



This festive season sales in men’s, women’s and kids apparel are trending at 224% of last year. Home and kitchen category continues to show strong presence by registering 95% growth over last year’s festive sales.

This year Snapdeal hosted their flagship event ‘Toofani Sale’ from 3 Oct 2021 to 10 Oct 2021.