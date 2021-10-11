INOX launches luxurious 4-screen multiplex in Guwahati

INOX Leisure (INOX) has announced its debut in Guwahati by opening a 4-screen multiplex in the city.



Amitava Guha Thakurta, Regional Director – East, INOX Leisure Ltd commented on this new launch “We feel proud and delighted to open our first multiplex in the wonderful city of Guwahati during the auspicious Durga Puja festivities. The first-ever ultra-luxurious cinema experience in Guwahati, INOX INSIGNIA, will introduce the 7-star experience to our guests, which is a blend of luxury, great sound and projection technology with an array of food options and also offering a first of its kind in-cinema dining facility. We invite the cine-goers of Guwahati to visit us and experience an extraordinary movie-watching experience”.



The company mentioned that all the operations of the theatres will be done by the team who are 100% vaccinated, and the company is also going to follow the health guidelines issued by the government to further ensure safety of the patrons. The statement released by the company also mentioned that the cinemas will be deeply cleaned and the disinfection will be there on all customer touch points, Box-Offices, auditorium, F&B counter, restrooms and exit gates at regular intervals of time.

The multiplex chain also mentioned that they will offer private screenings for families and friends groups, where they will offer signature hospitality and movies of the consumer’s choice, just to make the offering more personalised.