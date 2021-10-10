MiArcus launches its first flagship store in Delhi NCR

MiArcus, a start-up focused on providing comfort and care to expectant mothers and toddlers has today announced has launched its first flagship store in the DLF Mall of India, one of the biggest and largest shopping malls in India. Spread across 650 sq. ft, the newly launched store boasts of its warm and cozy look offering a range of nursery care products across multiple categories, serving pregnant mothers and kids up to 4 years of age.

Gian Singh, Co-founder spoke on the new journey, the shared “After receiving tremendous response to our online shopping platform amidst the pandemic, we now decided to tap into this ever-growing demand for comfort and care for new mommies and their babies. With our affordable and quality product range designed by real moms who make no compromise when it comes to safety and comfort of babies, we intend to make the journey of motherhood a memorable one. It also empowers pregnant and lactating mothers to make them feel confident, beautiful, and happy.”

Mostly dominated by unorganised players until few years back, this segment has now turned into an organized sector in the domestic market with the industry expanding to include several other baby-care needs such as storage bags, nursing pillows, baby apparel, baby accessories, baby bedding and blankets to cater to the increasing demand of young moms. And this industry segment is bound to grow further at a CAGR of over 11% in the period 2021-2025.

Garima Kaur, Co-founder and Offline Sales Head of MiArcus said, “We are aiming to clock in double digit growth annually for the next three years. In terms of physical stores, we are looking at opening three more stores across Delhi NCR apart from one each in Lucknow and Jalandhar by December this year.”

Priced between Rs. 199 and Rs. 7999, the whole range of MiArcus products are also available through its online point of sale. The start-up, which began as an online store during the pandemic last year have already started launching company owned physical stores this year with the first showroom in Ludhiana after witnessing enormous growth and traction for its offering that ranges from pregnancy pillows to feeding support pillows for moms and clothing and accessories for babies that ensures safety and comfort for them on every occasion be it bathing, bedding, feeding or playing.