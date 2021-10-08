Warner Bros Consumer Products dive into baby-care segment in partnership with Flipkart

Warner Bros. Consumer Products has partnered with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, to launch a range of ‘Tom and Jerry’ branded diapers. A first for the licensor in the baby-care line in India, the products offer new choices to a large base of millennial parents.

The functional and trendy-looking Tom and Jerry diapers come with a wetness indicator that is attached with an elastic waistband to ensure greatest comfort for babies and prevent rashes. Equipped with 12-hour absorbency technology, the diapers do not need to be changed as frequently, providing a hassle-free changing experience for parents, and an uninterrupted night’s sleep for the baby.

Clinically tested and safe for delicate skin, the range is manufactured in India. They are also guided by data-based consumer insights and in-depth research.

Manish Kumar, Senior Vice President – Beauty, General Merchandise and Home, Flipkart commented on the launch, , “Flipkart has strengthened its focus on enabling D2C brands to get onto the digital wagon with much agility and ease. The Flipkart platform not only provides them access to millions of consumers across the country but also enables supply chain and tech capabilities to fulfill consumer demand. We are excited to mark Warner Bros. Consumer Products’ entry into a functional category that has witnessed continuous growth on our platform as more and more consumers opt for safe and reliable shopping experience for their kids, from the comfort of their homes. With the introduction of Tom and Jerry-themed diapers, consumers will have access to a whole new range – delighting both parents and babies.”

Vikram Sharma, Head of Consumer Products, Advertising & Partnerships, WarnerMedia India, Southeast Asia & Korea added, “‘Tom and Jerry’ continues to be a delightful part of everyone’s upbringing and are two of the most loved characters in India. Today’s millennial parents still love the iconic rivalry and comic antics. We want this legendary franchise to be a part of their kids’ childhood too. A part of the journey is to work with businesses like Flipkart to continue to bring our beloved characters closer to all fans. I am sure our fans will love this collection.”

The diapers come in five sizes of 34, 48, 64, 96 and 128 pieces, and are priced between ₹375 and ₹1,265. They feature three cool Tom and Jerry designs, with all of them present in every pack.