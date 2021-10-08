Reliance opens up first premium mall JWD in Mumbai

Reliance Retail unit Jio World Drive announced the opening of its first commercial centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. The Jio World Drive (JWD) premium mall spread across an area of 17.5 acre also houses the city’s first rooftop drive-in theatre, operated by PVR. The theatre has a capacity of 290 cars.



The JWD centre will house 72 international brands and Indian brands, and also have 27 culinary outlets with different cuisines, an open-air weekend community and pet-friendly services, an official statement highlighted.



Darshan Mehta, CEO, Reliance Brands commented on this new launch “With the opening of Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex is poised to be the new social centre of gravity in Mumbai. The precinct will set a new benchmark for curated experiences that one can expect from such retail avenues from across the globe, in the heart of Mumbai. Iconic offerings like the upcoming Jio Drive-in theatre will make this a must- visit destination”.

He added, “Our research indicates that customers are ready to step out for unique experiences, in places that are likely to provide more than one sensory experience and with people they love and that is exactly what we aim to provide at Jio World Drive”.



According to the statement, those who are fully vaccinated will be permitted to enter the mall and also have an exhausted period of 14 days will be allowed to enter.

