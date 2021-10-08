India’s organised retail stock reaches 64.3 Mn Sq. ft as of H1 2021 and is expected to cross 82 Mn Sq. ft by 2023

CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading real estate consulting firm, today announced the findings of its report titled ‘India Retail Reboot 2021’. The report highlights that India’s organised retail stock has reached 64.3 Mn Sq. ft as of H1 2021 and is expected to cross 82 Mn Sq. ft by 2023. According to the report, Delhi & Bangalore are leadings the sectors’ growth with an expected addition of over 5 Mn Sq. ft of the overall organised retail stock respectively followed by Hyderabad expected to add over 3 Mn Sq. ft.



The report further highlights that with the onset of the pandemic, the consumer behaviour shifted towards ‘conscious buying’, leading to a significant shift in consumer purchase behaviour both across physical retail and E-commerce. The F&B, E-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and the traditional grocery retailers as the top performing sectors witnessed steady growth despite the pandemic.

Mr. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman, India & South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE commented on the announcement, , said, “The overall outlook for the Indian retail real estate market continues to be positive at the back of an accelerated vaccination drive, policy reforms, and increasing urbanization. Moreover, with more investors looking at REITs and fractional ownership for the commercial segment, the sector is embarked on a growth trajectory.”

Bimal Sharma, Head, Retail Services, CBRE said, “The Indian retail sector stands at a chance of transformation as retailers continue to adapt their store formats to address the needs of different customers across markets and geographies. The pandemic has led retailers to explore newer trends like digitally enhanced experiences, pop-ups, omni-channel retailing, etc. While we expect brick & mortar stores on hi-streets & in shopping centers will continue to flourish, retailers will have to rethink and realign their business strategies to meet the demand of the customer that is constantly exposed to the evolving online shopping experience”.

He aslo added, “With the renewed demand and bounce back of retail, we are seeing a number of international brands both in the retail & the F&B sectors showing interest in the country and we expect to see them enter India starting early 2022 which would contribute to the overall sectors’ growth going forward”

Future trends for sectorial growth:

Apparel and Footwear:

Pent up demand is likely to lead to a strong rebound

Retailers are expected to continue ramping up their digital / online capabilities

Store-based retailers will focus on unique shopping experiences

Malls focussed brands are likely to expand in standalone / mixed use developments to widen their footprint.

A few brands are altering their store sizes and layouts as well

Health & Beauty: