Bhima Jewellers opens doors to a new store in Chennai

Bhima Jewellers has announced the launch of its new retail store in Chennai. Currently, the gold retailer has 40+ plus stores in Southern India that includes Negalaru, Mengalaru, Udupi, Hasssan, Shivamogga, Vijayawada.The gold retailer also has a store in the United Arab Emirates.

Vishnusharan K Bhat, Director, Bhima Jewellers commented on the new launch “We are delighted to bring the magic of Brand Bhima to Chennai with a conveniently located flagship store at North Usman Road, T Nagar. This is our mark of distinction in being the benchmark for purity and style”.



He further added to his statement “As far as Chennai is concerned, the city stands topmost in the country with a staggering demand for gold. The precious metal is sought after due to its cultural importance and also for the fact that it is a lucrative investment option. It is indeed our privilege to bring into Chennai the very best in quality, which comes from our rich heritage and legacy”.



The store is spread across an area of 12,000 sq.ft with four floors. The new store promised a collection of a wide range of jewellery items and also a personalized shopping experience for its customers.