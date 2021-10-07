Amazon opens up its first brick and mortar store in UK

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has just opened its first offline store in Bluewater Shopping Center, London. The store will sell the online retailer’s most popular products including books, toys, games, and consumer durables.

The store is called a ‘4 star’ store as it only serves the products that have received 4 stars or more. The retailers are using the data from its online business to select the products that are popular among local shoppers. This is Amazon’s first general store outside the US.

Andy Jones, Director, Amazon 4-star, UK, commented on this matter “Convenience is part of the store offer”, adding that shoppers can scan a QR code and get billed later from their account, with buyers emailed once their receipt is ready, or pay using traditional counters. He also added that customers can also return or collect orders made on the online store.

The new store is around 3,500 sq.ft and will stock around 2,000 products. Amazon opened its first 4-star store in New York in 2018.