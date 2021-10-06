Orion Malls brings festive offers for its customers

Orion Mall at Brigade Gateway, Orion Avenue at Cooke Town and Orion Uptown at Whitefield-Hoskote Crossing, is all set to bring the cheer and splendour of the Festive season with the Orion Shopping Festival which includes a slew of exciting offers and amazing prizes to delight their patrons. A host of irresistible attractions await those who wish to partake in the festivities. Every customer who makes a purchase of Rs 3000 and above can participate in a lucky draw to win the bumper prize of a studio apartment at Brigade 7 Gardens. There will be 2 weekly winners to win an iPhone 13 and a Max Fashion’s voucher worth Rs 25000 and the daily prize is Vivo mobile phones. The shopping festival gives customers a chance to win prizes worth over Rs. 50 lakhs across all malls.

To further the festive ambience, all malls will feature several eye-catching installations inspired by India’s rich culture and mythology. This includes elaborate elephant installations and campus lighting in all three malls to reflect the festive mood. In addition, there is also a large Shanka (conch) that symbolically portrays the origins of Lord Vishnu and his various avatars. These décor elements also provide for those perfect selfie moments.

Sunil Munshi, AVP – Operations, Orion Malls by Brigade Group commented on this matter “ The festival season is one that customers look forward to, not only because of the galas and festivities but the atmosphere that it brings with it, in the form of shopping festivals and festive sales. At Orion Malls, we are gearing up to ensure that our customers have the best festival experience, with large installations that echo the sentiment of the festival season and a shopping festival that gives customers a chance to win prizes. We have taken all steps to ensure that our customers have a safe shopping experience, with adequate sanitization schedules being put into place especially for common touch points and hand sanitizing stations being installed at all strategic locations. All our on-ground and retail staff are fully vaccinated, and we are taking all precautions to follow Covid appropriate behaviour in all our malls” said.

The Orion Shopping Festival will begin from 9th October 2021 and will continue until 15th October 2021.