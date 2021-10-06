Orion – Korean brand forays into D2C space in India

The South-Korean major Orion has announced plans to enter into the D2C space in India. With this move, the brand plans to strengthen its dominance in the market and aims to cater to the rising demand of Orion’s products, the brand highlighted in an official statement.

E-commerce sales contribute to 25% of the company’s revenue and it is expecting the order volume to grow month-on-month during the festive season, a statement highlighted.

Saurabh Saith, Orion India CEO commented on this new development “Digital will continue to play a key role in this ‘new normal’ as the company looks at various ways of engaging with consumers, especially around the festive season”. He also added that “We are in an exciting growth phase where we continue to chart new growth areas, and our entry into the Direct-to-Consumer space within just a year of our India launch is a prime example of it”.

The announcement came within a year of Orion’s India launch to start their digital route. The company-online store clocks in 5,000-10,000 visitors per day.