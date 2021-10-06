Sloggi ready to enter into the Indian market

Sloggi, a leading international bodywear brand has forayed into the Indian market and is also planning to expand its retail presence through franchise partner, Solar Group. Sloggi is a brand from the house of undergarment maker, Triumph International and aims to achieve 10% market share in the next 2 years, an official statement highlighted. They mentioned the expansion plans of opening 10 stores in Pan-India by 2022, and also added that the key focus is on the Tier-2 and metropolitan cities.



Santhosh Sivaramakrishnan commented on this expansion “With this, the company wants to explore more segments in the country. We have already witnessed exponential growth here with our parent brand Triumph”. He also added “ Going forward we are taking a page from Triumph’s retail book and are looking at 1,000 plus consumer experience (POS) points to start within the first two years. We have leveraged our strength in MBO (Multi-Brand Outlet) partners after which we plan on expanding into LFS (Large Format Stores) stores as well. We also plan to open 10 exclusive retail stores by the end of next year”.



They also stated that the brand will start opening its stores in Navi Mumbai and Pune between October and November, this year all with the support from the franchise partner Solar Group.

