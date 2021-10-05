Udaan offers sale to SMEs, and Kirana stores

Business-to-business e-commerce platform Udaan has announced the second edition of Mega Bharat Sale for kirana shops and small retailers. The sale will begin on October 6th and will continue until October 12th, 2021. During the sale, the small retailers and kirana shops will be able to access a wide-collection of products from across 100 brands.

During the sale, retailers will also get rewards and can benefit from schemes. The aim of this sale is to target small retailers in Tier-II and -III cities, and provide an opportunity to small Indian manufacturers listed on the Udaan platform and help connect them with buyers to sell their products.

Vivek Gupta, Head – Food & FMCG Business, Udaan, commented on this “In this edition of the sale we have scaled our operations and partnered with over 100 brands to provide transparent pricing, better selection, and variety at attractive price points to small retailers and kirana shop owners. Our first edition of Mega Bharat Sale witnessed over 80% participation from small retailers and kirana stores on our platform”.

This B2B e-commerce platform has invested more than 4000 crore in the past 12-18 months and has three million registered users and 30,000 sellers on their platform.