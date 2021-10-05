Meesho Announces Maha Indian Shopping League, Adds Over 1 Lakh New Sellers

Meesho, India’s fastest growing internet commerce platform has announced the launch of its flagship festive sale event – The Maha Indian Shopping League from October 6 to 9, 2021. The company has on boarded over 1 lakh new sellers ahead of the four-day festive sale and expects 3X more daily orders from customers in Tier 2 cities.

In line with its mission to democratize internet commerce for everyone, Meesho has undertaken multiple initiatives to foster participation from Tier 2+ users. Early this year, the company announced an industry-first 0% seller commission model that saw a 10x growth in sellers joining the platform. Ahead of the festive season, Meesho has onboarded over 1 lakh sellers with a bevy of new initiatives including – free ad credits and zero return shipping charges on the first 30 orders. To further help them grow their business, sellers can also create an online storefront on the platform that can be shared on social media platforms.

Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho, speaking on the initiatives, said, “We are excited to reimagine Bharat’s festive shopping experiences with Maha Indian Shopping League. To truly democratize internet commerce, we have lowered entry barriers and improved ease of business for sellers, enabling more local businesses across the country to join us and sell online. This ultimately improves access to a range of quality products for all Tier 2+ shoppers. Today 5% of Indian households shop with us every day, and we’re expecting to make festive shopping a simpler, more rewarding experience for many more.”

Offering quality products at the lowest prices, the company looks to go deeper into India’s underserved markets and has expanded its category offerings to automotive accessories, pet supplies, sports and fitness. In the last 6 months, Meesho has seen its monthly transacting users grow by 2.8x while monthly orders rose by 2.5X, 40% of Meesho’s new users from the same period were also 1st-time e-commerce users. With Maha Indian Shopping League, Meesho expects to clock 3X more daily orders by connecting customers to over 2.5 lakh sellers and 700+ product categories.

Going beyond the traditional proposition of providing the lowest prices, Meesho’s flagship sale also offers its consumers a chance to win big with an INR 20 crore worth of prizes. Every hour, users will have an opportunity to win prizes ranging from a premium car, total cash rewards of INR 1 crore, Meesho credits worth INR 15 crores, to gold coins and appliances worth over INR 2 crores. While Meesho users will experience engaging and rewarding festive shopping on the app, users can also meet their needs with Meesho’s mobile and desktop website (www.meesho.com).