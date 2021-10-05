How is GreenHonchos fueling the 10 figure revenue growth for leading D2C brands in India ?

The post Covid-era has fueled a surge of brands wanting to explore the benefits of the internet economy through the much talked about D2C approach.

GreenHonchos being one of the pioneer D2C enablers has emerged as the

main go-to, full-stack eCommerce agency for helping D2C brands scale.

● Launched in 2014, GreenHonchos currently fuels the exponential growth of

more than 100 leading D2C brands in India.

We talked to Navin Joshua, Founder, GreenHonchos to get the insights and challenges of the D2C business

Q1. What are the key challenges that Indian D2C businesses are facing today?

Over the past 20 years, there has been a steady increase in the adoption of the internet as a medium of doing business. This potential of the internet economy gave rise to the forward thinking brands to pivot to eCommerce as a next-generation growth booster.

It even became a necessity to go digital when covid-19 struck, leading to more than 700 million people getting actively engaged on online platforms. This increased surge of consumers towards online platforms propelled that steady increase of internet adopters in India and hence led to brands shifting their focus

towards D2C first approach.

Amid this market pivot, GreenHonchos being a leading full-stack D2C enabler became the preferred agency for eRetails brands to help them scale their business and deliver a seamless eCommerce experience to their customers. The early movers’ advantage of being in the eCommerce enabling ecosystem for more than

10 years, gave GreenHonchos leverage to contribute to this pivot in a big way. The company had already earned laurels for its proven record of offering an integrated approach of Performance Assurance, Operations ease & enhanced Conversions, and this helped them to extend their service offering to any D2C brand looking forward to scaling their brands online.

When it comes to the Indian eCommerce industry, the ecosystem is riddled with issues like the rarity of experienced D2C enablers, full-stack service capabilities, lack of transparency, tech platform not factoring in key challenges faced by India D2C brands, and much more. All this worked in favor of GreenHonchos as they had been preparing for the industry to wake up to the reality of the future by relentlessly building a truly one-stop-shop offering Technology & Digital solutions with service-oriented architecture for scaling D2C brands online.

Q2. How did GreenHonchos come into being? What business challenges did you set out to solve?

It all began in 2010 when Navin Joshua and Sumit Aggarwal moved on from their respective roles as Executive directors at vCustomer. During their tenure, they led the company to a significant scale, setting up contact centers across the globe,

serving clients like HP, Cisco, Netgear, Target, Bluestem Brands & more. Towards the end of their respective stints there, a greenfield Domestic line of business was incubated and scaled to over INR 100 Cr within a short span. This experience was with businesses such as Star CJ, Rediff, Naaptol, eBay India, to

name a few.

Shortly after the successful acquisition of vCustomer by Tech Mahindra both of them started a venture called Fashos – a marketplace for shoes, featuring more than 30 leading national and international shoe brands in India. While ensuring

the D2C growth for these shoe brands, they saw an opportunity to launch an in-house shoe label that could cater to the diverse needs, trends and fashion demands of the Indian consumer which in turn led to the launch of the shoes brand called Fausto. Since its launch, Fausto has grown to produce 35 styles and

sells 600 items every month. Fashos was certainly a beginning for Navin’s and Sumit’s stint in the D2C business in India and this was the time when the D2C eCommerce industry was in its nascent stage of inception. While Fashos was growing leaps and bound, they witnessed the Indian eRetail businesses struggle with the issues of scalability, tech capabilities and ensuring delightful customer experience. Based on their success with Fashos they embarked on a journey to extend their expertise and experience to other D2C businesses to help them scale which led to the conception GreenHonchos as an integrated One-stop-shop offering full-stack agency services which could solve all key challenges face by D2C brands in India.

GreenHochos offers such brands the proven success mantra, industry future preparedness, knowledge, tech and AI capabilities to take on the growing demands of Indian D2C customers across all industry verticals.

While helping the eRetail brands with their growth story in India they couldn’t help but notice that mainstream tech platforms could not solve the issues of scalability and other key challenges faced by D2C brands in the Indian context.

Their quest for developing such a platform was fulfilled when both of them met Prakash Kumar in 2013 who shared the same vision based on his past experience with the industry. They readily hired him as a CTO for the company to help build its ambitious eCommerce platform.

Prashant soon started on his vision to unlock the potential of eCommerce businesses through technology and democratizing the ecosystem by helping businesses to start, and establish their online presence in both the established and the emerging markets across the globe. His relentless efforts eventually led to developing an in-house eCommerce tech platform which could solve the key challenging issues faced by D2C brands. Within just a few months of onboarding on this newly built, they received rave reviews from the D2C clients who agreed to onboard on this tech platform. This development motivated them to develop it as

an independent SaaS tool – known today as KartmaX, Co-Founded by Navin, Sumit and Prakash.

With the mainstream tech platforms, there were two main challenges faced by D2c brands in India – one, they were built in western markets and did not factor in the unique challenges of India eCommerce. Second, they were built on legacy monolithic architecture which was not suitable for large growing businesses.

To overcome this scaling issue, they built a new solution ground up on Headless and Service-oriented Architecture. Once deployed on production, the solutions offered by the platform improved the

sales by 40c/o for the very first on-boarded brand. And since its inception, KartmaX has replicated the same growth for brands across the verticals. Today, it has become the most trusted and truly best-in-class eCommerce technology platform which is affordable to all D2C businesses in India.

Over the years, KartmaX has grown from strength to strength and currently fuels the growth for 30+ leading D2C brands. It is a leading product that leverages Headless, Serverless and Artificial Intelligence for modern-age D2C businesses. The platform has a plug-and-play API documentation which enables it to

integrate with the partnering value chain on the go.